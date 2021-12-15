LDH reports 48 new Omicron variant cases in Louisiana

Staff Report

The Louisiana Department of Health announced 48 additional cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

In a Dec. 15 news release, LDH said none of the new cases have required hospitalization.

The new figure brings the total number of Omicron cases in the state to 93.

The first confirmed Omicron case in Louisiana was identified on Dec. 3.

The following is a total breakdown of cases by region:

Region 1 (greater New Orleans area): 81 - 71 probable; 10 confirmed

Region 2 (Baton Rouge area): three probable

Region 4 (Acadiana): one confirmed

Region 7 (Northwest): six - two probable; four confirmed

Region 9 (Northshore): two - one probable; one confirmed

Not all cases of Omicron can be identified, which means that there are many more cases of Omicron occurring in Louisiana than are reflected in the case counts. Within our state, Omicron outbreaks have been identified in universities, and cases have been identified in high-risk settings such as K-12 schools and nursing homes.

CDC estimates that the proportion of Omicron among circulating variants is currently 2.9 percent nationwide. Louisiana estimates that the proportion of Omicron among LA variants is 4.3 percent for the week ending Dec. 4.