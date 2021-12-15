Death penalty will be pursued in Matthew Mire case

Staff Report

Ascension Parish prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Matthew Mire, the 31-year-old suspected of killing a Louisiana State Police Master Trooper and a mother of three children on Oct. 9.

Investigators have accused Mire in the ambush killing of Master Trooper Adam Gaubert near the intersection of Airline and Jefferson highways in Prairieville before allegedly killing Pamela Adair.

He is also a suspect in incidents that spanned a tri-parish area that included Ascension, East Baton Rouge, and Livingston parishes.

District Attorney Ricky Babin previously announced a "strong likelihood" prosecutors would seek the death penalty in the case.

Last month, Mire was denied a change of judge in Ascension Parish court.

Ascension Parish Judge Tess Stromberg rejected arguments Nov. 9 from Mire's attorneys that the random selection method in the parish violated his right to due process.

Mire has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including first-degree murder, in Ascension Parish. He was indicted Oct. 14 by a grand jury in the parish.