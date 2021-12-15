BASF events raise $65,000 for Capital Area United Way’s work in Ascension Parish

Special to The Weekly Citizen

At a recent chili cook-off event, BASF presented Capital Area United Way a $65,000 check. The donation represents the total amount raised at the cook-off and an employee-led golf tournament. The donation will be used to support United Way’s work through its Ascension Parish Vision Council.

“As the needs in our community have evolved because of the pandemic, natural disasters and other challenges our residents face, BASF and our employees have remained steadfast in our commitment and vision to value people above all else” said Jolen Stein, BASF Communications and Human Resources Director and United Way Board of Directors member. “The nonprofits in our community have shown great resilience and resourcefulness to continue to meet the ongoing needs of our community, and we are proud to continue our support.”

The Ascension Parish Vision Council was established in 2016 and is comprised of representatives from local companies, nonprofit organizations and community leaders who help to identify any gaps in services so that United Way can provide solutions specific to Ascension Parish residents. Non-profit organizations based in the parish can apply for grant funding specific to serving the needs of the local community.

“BASF has been a tremendous partner of Capital Area United Way for many years, and we are honored to always be at the forefront of their philanthropic giving,” said George Bell, President and CEO of Capital Area United Way. “The chili cook-off and golf tournament are annual events that make up a good share of BASF’s overall contribution to Capital Area United Way, and we look forward to partnering with them to spend these dollars in our 10-Parish service area to meet the needs of ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) individuals and families.”

