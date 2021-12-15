Ascension Parish animal rescue group brings aid to tornado victims

Staff Report

An Ascension Parish organization, Rescue Alliance, responded to the needs of animals affected by the devastating tornadoes.

Jonathan Henriques, who directs Rescue Alliance, said the response team has been working through the aftermath in Kentucky to provide families with food and supplies for their pets.

The group is in need of cat food, dog food, and supplies. The group has an Amazon store list: https://a.co/b1WjcVU.

Orders can also be sent through petsmart.com to store 2296 in Gonzales under the name Rescue Alliance.