Organization responds to Christmas parade comments

Staff Report

The Jambalaya Festival Association responded to complaints made by some following the annual Gonzales Christmas parade that took place Dec. 12.

JFA received numerous comments on a Facebook post made following the event. The post has been removed from the organizations page.

The Gonzales Weekly Citizen also received many comments about the parade on a post after the event.

JFA released the following statement via its Facebook page:

The Jambalaya Festival Association has listened to all of the comments that you have made and sent to us and take them very seriously in regards to the very inappropriate activities of a few of the floats in the Christmas parade this past Sunday.

We hereby make a commitment to the citizens of the City of Gonzales, Ascension Parish and any guests who come to enjoy our parade to work very hard to ensure that this activity does not happen again.

We have always prided ourselves on ensuring that the parade is a family oriented event and are very disappointed and heartsick at what was observed by our parade goers this past Sunday.

The majority of our participants followed the rules and represented our city and the JFA beautifully and were enjoyed by all who attended and we would like to commend them.

As always we appreciate all of the support of our city and parish and other guests who have supported our parades in the past and hope you will join us in December 2022 for our next parade. We promise you we will get it right.

Sincerely,

The JFA Association