Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office investigating Prairieville store theft

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for man suspected of stealing items from the Dollar General store located on Hwy. 42 in Prairieville.

According to deputies, the incident occurred Dec. 5 and the stolen items reportedly were worth about $500.

The suspect left the scene in a gray-colored SUV.

Anyone with information regarding this theft, can contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Property Crimes Unit at (225) 621-8330 or (225)-621-8331, or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device. You can also contact Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867. You will remain anonymous.