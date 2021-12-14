Ascension Parish Schools' Jeff Parent honored as 'Patriotic Employer'

Staff Report

John E. Manion III, the Louisiana Chair of Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, recognized Supervisor of Planning and Construction Jeff Parent of the Ascension Parish School Board as a "Patriotic Employer" for his support of Safety and Security Coordinator Anther "Shay" Jurilla during her active duty deployment.

Ascension Parish Public Schools stated in a social media post that the organization has a history of support of military service both in hiring active and retired servicemen and women and having a board policy for military leave.