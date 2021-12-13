Baton Rouge area gas prices drift under $3 per gallon average

Staff Report

Gas prices in the Capital region dipped slightly to an average of $2.99 per gallon over the last week.

Membership clubs Costco and Sam's Club posted the area's lowest prices at $2.68, according to GasBuddy reports.

The national average for a gallon of gas fell two cents to $3.33, AAA reported.

Pump prices continue the slow seasonal descent, despite a slight rebound in oil prices due to waning fears of a global slowdown caused by the COVID-19 omicron variant, according to a news release from AAA.

“Gas prices tend to fall a bit this time of year due to the shorter days and less robust demand,” stated Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “And this trend was assisted by the recent steep drop in oil prices due to fears over the omicron variant. But the variant’s impact on pricing appears to be fading, so it remains to be seen if oil prices stabilize or move higher.”

The current national average of $3.33 is eight cents less than a month ago and $1.17 more than a year ago.