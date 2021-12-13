Drawings for Apple AirPods and Chromebooks to take place this week

Staff Report

A holiday surprise will be coming a little early for eight lucky families who completed the Education Benefits Application over the summer and fall.

This week, drawings will be held for three pairs of Apple AirPods donated by VeraPro and five Chromebooks donated by EATEL.

"Over the past three years, we have worked diligently to accurately report our student enrollment records to the Louisiana Department of Education, despite the challenges of COVID-19. This effort has been critical in maximizing our district's funding from the state, specifically the Minimum Foundation Program funds (MFP)," stated Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. "Incentives provided by business partners like EATEL and VeraPro are valuable ways to promote participation. It is a win for all involved!"

In addition to assisting the school district, families who complete the annual application can also be eligible for additional benefits such as:

Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT),

Discounted home internet services, and

ACT testing waivers.

Winners of the drawings for either AirPods and Chromebooks will be contacted directly by Ascension's Information Technology Department this week. Those wishing to be eligible for future incentives can still complete an application online at https://www.myschoolapps.com/.