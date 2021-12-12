Paulina man killed in three-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish

Staff Report

A Paulina man died shortly after 7 p.m. Dec. 11 in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy. 61 south of Interstate 10 in Ascension Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Nicholas Lasseigne.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Lasseigne was traveling south on Hwy. 61 on a 2016 Kawasaki Ninja. For reasons still under investigation, as Lasseigne approached stopped traffic, he failed to stop and struck the rear of a 2017 Honda Pilot. After striking the Honda, the Kawasaki was subsequently struck by a southbound 2017 Nissan Versa.

Despite the fact he was wearing a DOT approved helmet, Lasseigne sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

The drivers of the Honda and Nissan were properly restrained and were not injured. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from all three drivers for analysis.

Troopers encourage all riders to take an approved motorcycle safety course. These courses teach safe riding practices and help you apply safe riding strategies that can help reduce your chance of injury should a crash occur. Making good choices while riding a motorcycle, such as never driving while impaired and obeying all traffic laws, can often mean the difference between life and death.