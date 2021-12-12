Thousands of lights, ornaments fill sky at Christmas tree lighting

Sonya T. Gordon

If you’re looking for a holiday site to add to your neighborhood Christmas decoration driving tour, look no further than the Gonzales City Hall.

City of Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux helped flip the switch on the city’s giant Christmas tree Dec. 7. He was joined by about 75 kids and parents, staff and VIPs.

City staff, dressed as “elves” and “Mrs. Santa Claus” for the event, all stayed after the ceremony for Christmas photos and what-I-want-for-Christmas lists from the kids in front of the City Hall. Following the Gonzales Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, children visited with Santa Claus by the tree and posed for photographs.

There were even a few gifts for children visiting Santa Claus under the tree, and they were given out by the elves. The event, a kickoff to the holiday season sponsored by the city of Gonzales, was smaller this year and events scaled down a bit and held outside at City Hall for safety and health concerns.

From the bottom to the top of the 36-foot Christmas tree, revelers enjoyed the lighting of about 300 LED lights and many red-and-gold ornaments. The traditional holiday tree was grown in Indiana and purchased in Lafayette. The lighting ceremony was a prelude to the “Jambalaya Capital of the World’s” Gonzales Christmas Parade on Dec. 12.

“It was gratifying once again to have our annual Tree Lighting event,” Arceneaux said. “It was good to see the smiles on the children’s faces as they visited with ‘Santa.’ With all the problems with the pandemic and flooding, this event brought out happiness and the Christmas spirit that all families should be celebrating this time of year. I would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!”