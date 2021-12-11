Lynelle Johnson wins Justice of the Peace runoff, parishwide millage renewed

Lynelle Johnson defeated Kim Landry in the Dec. 11 runoff for Justice of the Peace 3rd Justice Court.

Johnson received 1,200 votes (55 percent) to Landry's 992 (45 percent). Unofficial turnout was seven percent, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State.

Johnson of St. Amant and Landry of Prairieville both ran as Republican candidates.

In the Nov. 13 election that set up the runoff, Johnson led with 1,575 votes. Landry finished second with 1,284, and J. Russell-Roddy, who registered as no party, finished with 377.

Ascension Parish voters also approved the 2.0 mills renewal proposition.

A total of 2,832 (61 percent) voted in favor of the tax, while 1,807 (39 percent) were opposed. Unofficial turnout was 5.6 percent, according to the Secretary of State.

Ascension Parish government sent out mailers to voters touting the millage, which has been in place since 1952, as essential to parish services such as healthcare, mosquito control, the Council on Aging Wellness Center, nursing services at the jail, and recreation department exercise and leisure classes set to start in 2022.