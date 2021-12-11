Family, pets escape Prairieville house fire unharmed

Staff Report

Firefighters responded to a house fire north of Hwy. 42 on Little Prairie Road in Prairieville on the morning of Dec. 11.

Galvez-Lake, 7th District, and the Prairieville fire departments reported no injuries from the incident, as the occupants were able to get out of the house.

Firefighters rescued two dogs and Acadian Ambulance administered oxygen.

Little Prairie Road was closed for a period of time in the morning before it reopened to traffic