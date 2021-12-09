UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled for missing Livingston Parish man

Staff Report

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been cancelled. According to deputies, he has been found safe.

Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office for 93-year-old Donald Francis Slater Sr., who was last seen Dec. 9 between midnight and 4:30 a.m. at 10405 Belle Isle Drive in Denham Springs.

Slater left in the middle of the night after obtaining the keys to the vehicle from his wife’s purse. He was last seen travelling in a silver 2019 Honda CR-V, bearing Louisiana license plate 687EUJ.

Slater was wearing khaki pants and a khaki button-up sweater. He suffers from dementia and cataracts, and also has a history of leaving his residence unsupervised. He is prohibited from night driving.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Donald Slater should contact Detective Bien Leblanc with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-933-9572 or call 911.