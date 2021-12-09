Ascension Veterans Memorial Park to hold Wreaths Across America Day

Staff Report

Ascension Veterans Memorial Park, an official Wreaths Across America location, will join more than 2,700 other locations across the country for National Wreaths Across America Day.

The placement of 250 veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of fallen service members laid to rest in our local cemeteries will be conducted.

This annual event seeks to further the WAA mission of Remember, Honor, Teach, ensuring that the memory of those who served our country endures.

Pre-ordered wreaths for the annual customers and extra wreaths will be available for sponsorship. Wreaths are $15 each.

Wreaths will be available for distribution on Dec. 18 starting at 9 a.m. at the park until 12 p.m.

For more information, contact Tanya Whitney at 256-656-2124.

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath- laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992.