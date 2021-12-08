Ascension Parish Schools honor 2021-22 students of the year

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish School Board honored the 2021-22 students of the year prior to its meeting held Dec. 7.

Awards were given to one student from each school plus one district winner for each grade level: fifth grade, eighth grade, and 12th grade.

"Our students make great efforts each day to grow academically, develop talents through participation in various in-school and out-of-school activities, and make a positive contribution to their school and their community by volunteering in various service activities. It is always exciting when we can gather with our students’ families and community to celebrate their successes and outstanding contributions," stated Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander.

FIFTH GRADE STUDENT OF THE YEAR

Carlee Smith is the 2021-22 Fifth Grade Student of the Year. A student a Lake Elementary, Smith has maintained a 4.0 GPA, is a member of the Beta Club and 4-H Club, and is in the Talented and Gifted Program. She is actively involved outside of school including serving as co-leader in a summer STEM program, playing AYBA basketball and club soccer, and is an active church member. Her various service projects include handing out water and meals to those in need after the flood, assembling and distributing Christmas stockings and baking cookies for local nursing home residents. She hopes to attend Harvard University after high school and is interested in becoming either a businesswoman, a judge, or a politician. She is the daughter of Theresa and Trey Smith.

EIGHTH GRADE STUDENT OF THE YEAR

Logan McQuarn is the 2021-22 Eighth Grade Student of the Year. A student at Gonzales Middle, McQuarn maintains a 4.5 weighted GPA and has received honors for having the highest GPA in multiple subject matters as well as perfect attendance awards for multiple years. In addition to his academic accomplishments, he is a member of the school band as well as several clubs including Art, Beta, Book, 4-H, Robotics, and STEM. He plays soccer and track for GOMS, and outside of school, he volunteers as a soccer coach, as well as plays basketball and football. In his free time, he owns and operates a soap business. McQuarn hopes to attend UCLA to study architecture, move to Japan, and ultimately return home to give back to the community through building community centers and homes for the needy. He is the son of Jaimie and Kevin McQuarn.

12TH GRADE STUDENT OF THE YEAR

Caris Green is the 2021-22 Twelfth Grade Student of the Year. A student at East Ascension High, Green has a 4.57 cumulative GPA, has taken numerous honors, dual enrollment, and Advanced Placement courses, as well as earned the distinction of being an AP Scholar. He has served as a Senior Mentor, a member of the National Honors Society, the Beta Club, Student Council, Allied Health, Choir, Deca, Interact, and plays multiple instruments in the band. Green participated in Literary Rally at both the district and state levels and became the first male member of the Winterguard. Among his leadership experiences were Louisiana Boys State and the LSU Black Male Leadership Initiative. He has a deep love for music and the arts, and he plans to study music at Louisiana State University. He is the son of Esther and Phillip Green.

The following are Ascension's 2021-22 Students of the Year grouped by grade level:

FIFTH GRADE STUDENTS OF THE YEAR

Mary Susan Cedotal, Bluff Ridge Primary School

Cooper Waguespack, Bullion Primary School

Santiago Banda, Central Primary School

Carleigh Allen, Duplessis Primary School

Leyla Oubre, Dutchtown Primary School

Kaylyn Descaya Levert, Galvez Primary School

Cameron Deshay Mumphery, Gonzales Primary School

Samuel Tyrone Darville, G.W. Carver Primary School

Carlee Smith, Lake Elementary School (District Winner)

Jiselle Fierro, Lakeside Primary School

Taliyah Buggage, Lowery Elementary School

Kate Lyons, Oak Grove Primary School

Brielle Taylor Poche', Pecan Grove Primary School

Blake Lee Hebert, Prairieville Primary School

Noah Lathan Williams, Sorrento Primary School

Sophia Marie Guilbault, Spanish Lake Primary School

Alex Roques, St. Amant Primary School

Lena Cate Fourroux, Sugar Mill Primary School

EIGHTH GRADE STUDENTS OF THE YEAR

Raegan Garnier, Bluff Middle School

Molly Kilgore, Central Middle School

Clarke Richardson, Dutchtown Middle School

Rylie Causey, Galvez Middle School

Logan McQuarn, Gonzales Middle School (District Winner)

Brookelyn LeBlanc, Lake Elementary School

Ray'shawn Dunham, Lowery Middle School

Nathan Henderson, Prairieville Middle School

Addey Ohmer, St. Amant Middle School

12TH GRADE STUDENTS OF THE YEAR

Donalynn Alayshia Daniels, Donaldsonville High School

Matthew Lass, Dutchtown High School

Caris Green, East Ascension High School (District Winner)

Mya Chrisie Bascom, St. Amant High School

To learn more about Ascension Public Schools, visit www.apsb.org