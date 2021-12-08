Ascension Parish recycling center holiday hours announced

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Recycling Center, located at the DPW headquarters on Churchpoint Road in Gonzales, has announced its operating hours for the upcoming holiday season.

The center, at 42077 Church Point Rd., is normally open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. It is closed on Fridays, Sundays, and holidays.

For the holidays this year, the Recycling Center will close:

Saturday, Dec. 25

Monday, Dec. 27

Saturday, Jan. 1

Monday, Jan. 3

All other hours will remain the same.

For a full list of items accepted for recycling, visit:

This is a free service for Ascension Parish residents.