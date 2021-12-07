Krewe of Ascension Mambo inaugural Mardi Gras parade set for Feb. 19

The Krewe of Ascension Mambo announced its inaugural Mardi Gras parade will roll in Gonzales on Feb. 19, 2022.

The new Ascension Parish parade will begin at 2 p.m. and follow the same route as the annual Gonzales Christmas parade, which is organized by the Jambalaya Festival Association.

Anyone interested in participating can obtain forms at Gonzales City Hall.

For more information, contact Joy McMeller at (225) 290-2176, Rainie Favorite at (225) 803-1878, or email info@kreweofascension.com.