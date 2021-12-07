City of Gonzales warns of utility bill scam calls
Staff Report
City of Gonzales officials released a scam alert regarding utility bills.
In the alert posted to the city's Facebook page, it warned that City Hall employees are not calling residents about the bills.
City Hall has received several calls from residents stating that they were contacted and told to pay their bill over the phone or their services would be disconnected.
City Hall does not process disconnections until the 28th of every month.