Staff Report

Shanie M. Bourg, the Ascension Parish Registrar of Voters, encourages all residents who are eligible to vote Dec. 11 in the Municipal Primary Election.

Voters can visit the Secretary of State’s www.GeauxVote.com website or download the free smartphone Geauxvote app to find out where to vote on Election Day, view what’s on their ballot, find out what voting districts they are in, etc.