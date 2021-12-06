Suspect accused of stealing 11 Tommy Hilfiger jackets in Gonzales

Staff Report

The Gonzales Police Department released surveillance images of a suspect accused of stealing 11 Tommy Hilfiger jackets.

The merchandise totaled $1,115.40 in value.

According to GPD, the incident happened between 8:52 p.m. and 8:54 p.m. on Nov. 16.

The suspect was described as a black male. No vehicle description was available.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this incident or the suspect's identity, contact GPD Det. James Poe at (225) 647-9572.