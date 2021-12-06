Suspect accused of stealing 11 Tommy Hilfiger jackets in Gonzales
Staff Report
The Gonzales Police Department released surveillance images of a suspect accused of stealing 11 Tommy Hilfiger jackets.
The merchandise totaled $1,115.40 in value.
According to GPD, the incident happened between 8:52 p.m. and 8:54 p.m. on Nov. 16.
The suspect was described as a black male. No vehicle description was available.
If anyone has any information pertaining to this incident or the suspect's identity, contact GPD Det. James Poe at (225) 647-9572.