Staff Report

The New Orleans Saints dance team is no longer known as the Saintsations.

The new name is the Saints Cheer Krewe, according to a team announcement made Dec. 6.

"We asked Saints nation to tell us what we should call our new entertainment team, which includes the region’s best dancers, cheerleaders, and stunters! With help from our fans, this team will now be known as the Saints Cheer Krewe," the NFL team posted to Twitter.