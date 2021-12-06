Firefighters respond to early-morning house fire in Prairieville

Staff Report

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Dec. 5 along Rustling Oak Drive in Prairieville.

Galvez-Lake, 7th District, and St. Amant firefighters were among the first responders to the 3 a.m. call in the neighborhood near the intersection of Hwy. 44 and Hwy. 933.

According to a post from the Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters initially received a report that indicated someone was still in the residence. A primary search was performed, and it was determined that was not the case.

Red Cross was called to assist the family.