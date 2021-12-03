Capital Area United Way honors Ascension Parish women

Staff Report

Capital Area United Way Women United honored several members of the Ascension Parish community during its annual Celebrate the Power of Women celebration on Dec. 2 at L’auberge Hotel and Casino in Baton Rouge.

The event, sponsored by BASF, featured LSU Ambassador and former LSU Gymnastics Head Coach D-D Breaux as the keynote speaker. The longtime coaching legend is a native of Donaldsonville.

The following awards were presented and honored individuals from 2020 and 2021:

Excellence in Social and Community Investment honors an individual in business (profit or non-profit) who strives to positively impact the community, exemplifies a spirit of passion and groundbreaking achievement that leads the way for others through their integrity, compassion, credibility, humility, and empowerment of others.

2020: Camilla Ford, Owner, Design for Living and Gabriella Rothschild; Padma Vatsavai, Founder and CEO of Vinformatix

2021: Allison B. Hudson, former Public Information Officer/Crime Victims Investigator, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. She is currently with the City of Houston’s Office of Emergency Management as an Emergency Manager and Public Information Officer. Hudson formerly served as editor of The Donaldsonville Chief

Legacy of Service honors a leader who has had a positive influence on the community and will “leave a legacy” on our 10-parish service area. This individual exemplifies service above self through civic and/or community engagement.

2020: Tamiko F. Garrison, Ascension Parish Justice of the Peace

2021: Gloria Moncada, Vice President of Americas Fuels, ExxonMobil

UNITED 40 honors the power of an individual 40 years of age and under that is striving to make a positive and lasting impact in our community. This young ambassador is an up & coming difference maker who is just beginning a lifelong commitment to service.

2020: Alsie Dunbar, Senior Environmental Engineer, Bayer; Lindsey Rey, Production Engineers – Specialty Amines, BASF

2021: Jessica Trepagnier, Director of Community Development and Marketing, Aetna

Woman of Inspiration honors an individual who not only tirelessly fills a vital role of service in our community but demonstrates passion in giving back and advocates for others to join the crusade.

2020: Tristi Charpentier, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, Huey and Angelina Wilson Foundation

2021: Carol M. Patin, M.D., General Obstetrics & Gynecology Doctor and Chief Medical Officer, Southeast Community Health Systems.

Woman of Inspiration Team Award honors a team of women who not only tirelessly fill a vital role of service in our community but demonstrate passion in giving back and advocates for others to join the crusade.

2020: Danielle Panepinto, Staff Assistant to Management, ExxonMobil; Heather Millis, Senior Assistant Administrator, ExxonMobil; Lauren Johnson, Chemist, ExxonMobil

As part of the Gottlieb Society of Capital Area United Way (those who give at a leadership level of $1,000 or more), Women United seeks to improve the lives of those in the Capital Area with a focus on income stability. Women United is committed to excellence in community service, fundraising, and dedication to the renewal, development, and empowerment of its members.