Motorcyclist dies in Hwy. 44 crash in Ascension Parish

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police Troop A reported a fatal crash just before 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 on Hwy. 44 north of U.S. Hwy. 61 in Ascension Parish.

A 56-year-old Prairieville man died. Troopers did not immediately release the name of the deceased as they were working to make notification to the next of kin.

According to a news release, the initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as the motorcyclist was traveling south on Hwy. 44 on a 2005 Harley Davidson Sportster. For reasons still under investigation, as the motorcyclist approached stopped traffic, he failed to stop and struck the rear of a 2010 GMC Sierra.

Despite the fact he was wearing a DOT approved helmet, the motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the GMC was properly restrained and was not injured. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

Troopers encourage all riders to take an approved motorcycle safety course. These courses teach safe riding practices and help you apply safe riding strategies that can help reduce your chance of injury should a crash occur. Making good choices while riding a motorcycle, such as never driving while impaired and obeying all traffic laws, can often mean the difference between life and death.