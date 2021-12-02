Christmas party set for Dec. 4 at Waguespack Center

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office will host a community Christmas party at the Waguespack Center and Park in Donaldsonville on Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Sheriff's Office recently received a $25,000 award in recognition of the center's impact on the community.

APSO, the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office of Lafourche Parish, and Louisiana State Police Toop C in Terrebonne Parish were honored as the 2021 Leaders in Law Enforcement, which was hosted by the Community Foundation of Acadiana.

APSO spokesperson Donovan Jackson said the center has been a safe space for residents to freely enjoy community fun.

He added that the center, which was created in 2017, has greatly reduced crime in the area.

"APSO is one of the only law enforcement agencies that has created and managed a community park and center in the Capital Region. It could be a blueprint for other agencies," Jackson stated.