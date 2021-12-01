Louisiana Attorney General: Vaccine mandate halt a 'major win'

Staff Report

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry proclaimed a victory in the federal court halt of the Biden Administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

A Louisiana U.S. district judge blocked a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers Nov. 30, issuing a nationwide injunction in another setback to President Joe Biden's effort to require wide segments of the population to be vaccinated.

Louisiana Western District U.S. Judge Terry Doughty followed the ruling of Missouri U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp, though Schelp's decision only covered 10 states.

"I applaud Judge Doughty for recognizing that Louisiana is likely to succeed on the merits and for delivering yet another victory for the medical freedom of Americans," Landry said in a statement. “While Joe Biden villainizes our healthcare heroes with his ‘jab or job’ edicts, I will continue to stand up to the President's bully tactics and fight for liberty.”

Landry joined a 14-state coalition in filing a suit against the administration Nov. 15 for acting without statutory authority.

“While our fight is far from over, I am pleased the Court granted preliminary relief against the President’s unconstitutional and immoral attack on not only our healthcare workers but also the access to healthcare services for our poor and elderly,” Landry stated.