Ascension Parish Library to usher in holiday season

Nothing could be better on a crisp December evening than the happy sounds of carolers gathered in a rain garden decorated for the holiday. If you enjoy singing Christmas carols, or just listening to them, be our guest for this year’s annual caroling of holiday favorites at the library.

Your whole family and friends are invited to join in the caroling at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales.

Erin Perdue, choir director at East Ascension High School, will lead the sing-along of holiday songs familiar to both young and old. Perdue also will bring a very special guest who is sure to be a delight for younger kids — Santa Claus!

After the caroling, be sure to warm up with some hot chocolate by Louisiana Lemonade and assorted baked treats by Sweet Melissa’s Confectionery.

Carols in the Garden will take place within the Gonzales library’s outdoor rain garden located on the south side of the building on South Nickens Avenue. For more information, call (225) 647-3955.

Sign Language Carols

The holiday season brings its familiar Christmas carols, but what if you couldn’t hear the words or music? What would those songs look like?

Join us at 6 p.m. Dec. 16 at Ascension Parish Library in Galvez to enjoy the beauty of signing instead of singing.

Retired Ascension Parish Schools’ Deaf Education teacher Cheryl Russell will guide you through as you learn the signs of “Silent Night,” “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” and “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas” using karaoke music.

Cheryl Russell has a BS in Elementary Education and certification in Deaf Education. She learned Sign Language at Delgado Community College, then increased her skills working at the Louisiana School for the Deaf. Cheryl has 34 years of experience as an educator, with 23 of those years spent working with deaf and hard of hearing children utilizing different manual communication systems including American Sign Language (ASL), Signing Exact English (SEE), and Cued Speech.

Currently, Cheryl volunteers with Stillwaters Refuge of Hope Women’s Ministry and co-developed their Mommy & Me group for new moms and moms with young children. Some of these classes include using signs during story time with moms and children.

For more information about this special event for all ages, call (225) 622-3339 or visit us online at myAPL.org.

Pipe Cleaner Snowflakes

Visit any location of Ascension Parish Library beginning Monday to pick up a packet containing everything you will need to make your own pipe cleaner snowflake to brighten wintry days.

Try out different bead patterns and when you find the one you like best, twist the ends of the pipe cleaners to keep the beads in place. Be sure to snap a photo of your finished creation and share it with us on Facebook or Instagram by tagging us @myAPLibrary.

This project is designed for kids ages 6–8 years. Please note: Contains small parts, which present a choking hazard and are not suitable for kids under 3 years. Available while supplies last. For more information, call your local library location or visit us online at myAPL.org.

Book Page Art

Bring new life to old books by transforming an author’s words into a new work of art using colored pencils, stencils, and more. Repurpose loose pages from worn-out books and turn them into artful designs that celebrate the unending creativity of the written word.

Book Page Art will be at Ascension Parish Library at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Gonzales and Galvez, and at 4 p.m. Dec. 21 in Dutchtown. This program is designed for teens ages 12–18.

For more information, call your local library location or visit us online at myapl.org.

Punch Needle Art

Punch needling is an art style that has been used for centuries to handmake rugs or patches. Artists use a specialized needle to push thread into cloth.

Tweens ages to 9–11 are invited to Ascension Parish Library at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Dutchtown, at 10 a.m. Dec. 18 in Galvez, and 10 a.m. Dec. 29 in Gonzales to introduce this old school fiber art technique to the modern gaming world.

Choose between Among Us characters, or keep it classic with Mario and Luigi. Then, learn how to turn these video game characters into fun, fluffy 3-D patches in just a few easy steps using fabric, colored thread, and a specialized needle.

For more information, call your local library location or visit us online at myAPL.org.

Rock Rescue

Learn about rocks in a hands-on way during this multi-sensory experience at Ascension Parish Library.

Search and rescue polished and unpolished rocks trapped in ice, sand, and gelatin. Examine the rocks you uncover with a magnifying glass, then draw and describe your findings in a rock journal. Books and posters will be available to assist in determining rock types.

This project, designed for ages 6–11, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in Galvez, at 10 a.m. Dec. 11 in Dutchtown, and 10 a.m. Dec. 18 in Gonzales.

For more information, call your local library location or visit us online at myAPL.org.

Want to do more exploration of rocks? Then check out one of Ascension Parish Library’s Rocks or Fossils and Minerals kits from our Library of Things.

Pajama Storytime

Do you love hearing stories before bedtime? Then put on your favorite, comfy pajamas and join us at Ascension Parish Library for an evening of storytime fun. We will read great stories, sing fun songs, and you will get to make an easy craft to take home. Pajama Storytime is being held on Dec. 9 in Gonzales and Galvez and Dec. 16 in Dutchtown for kids ages 8 and younger and their families. Pajama Storytime lasts approximately 25 minutes, followed by a quick craft. Kids ages 5 years and younger may need assistance. For more information, call the library or visit us online at myAPL.org.

Bilingual Storytime

Experience story time in two languages! Kids ages 8 and younger and their families are invited at 6 p.m. Dec. 16 to Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales for an exciting and interactive bilingual story time presented in both English and Spanish. Enjoy 30 minutes of stories, songs, and active play, followed by a fun and easy craft. For more information, call (225) 647-3955 or visit us online at myAPL.org.

¡Experimente la hora del cuento en dos idiomas! Los niños de 8 años o menos y sus familias están invitados a visitar la biblioteca parroquial de Ascension el jueves 16 de diciembre a las 6:00 pm en Gonzales para disfrutar de un emocionante e interactivo cuento bilingüe presentado en inglés y español. Disfruta de treinta minutos de historias, canciones y juego activo, seguidos de una manualidad divertida y sencilla. Para obtener más información, llame al (225) 647-3955 o visítenos en línea en myAPL.org.

Teen Book Club

If you are between the ages of 12 to 18 years and love talking about books and hanging out with other teens, then the library has something for you!

Read our monthly book selection and discuss it in a fun and welcoming environment. Ascension Parish Library’s Teen Book Club will meet at 11 a.m. Dec. 11 in Galvez. The book will be “Etiquette & Espionage” by Gail Carriger. Refreshments will be provided.

The book discussion for Jan. 8 will be “Ordinary Hazards” by Niki Grimes, a 2021 Louisiana Teen Reader’s Choice nominee.

Registration required. Book selections will be reserved for pick up at our Galvez location. While book selections are chosen for teens, parents may wish to review the content for appropriateness for their young adult. If you are interested in joining or for more information about book selections, call (225) 622-3339.