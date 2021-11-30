Trio sought in alcohol theft from Walmart in Prairieville

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for three women suspected of stealing more than $1,300 in alcohol from the Walmart in Prairieville on Oct. 24 and 25.

According to deputies, the suspects left the store in a silver four-door Acura.

Anyone with information regarding this theft, please contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Property Crimes Unit at (225) 621-8330 or (225)-621-8331, or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device. You can also contact Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867. You will remain anonymous.