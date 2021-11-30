Rex voted name of River Parishes Community College's mascot

Staff Report

River Parishes Community College's Rougarou mascot has a name - Rex.

RPCC announced the name Rex won with 171 votes tallied. Runners-up included: Roux with 92 votes, Remi with 35 votes, and Rory with 15 votes.

Family Christmas Day

RPCC will host its Family Christmas Day from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Gonzales campus.

Sponsored by Beta and 4-H, families and children will receive a small toy from Santa. It will include games and activities.