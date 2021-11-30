Prairieville woman dies in Ascension Parish crash

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police reported a two-vehicle fatal crash on Hwy. 42 at Joe Sevario Road in Ascension Parish after 8 p.m. Nov. 29.

The crash claimed the life of 85-year-old Donna Patterson of Prairieville.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as 88-year-old Alfred Patterson of Prairieville was traveling north on Joe Sevario Road in a 2015 Hyundai Elantra. Donna Patterson was the front seat passenger in the Hyundai.

At the same time, a 2002 Ford pick-up truck was traveling east on Hwy. 42. For reasons still under investigation, Alfred Patterson failed to yield at a stop sign and traveled into the eastbound lane of Hwy. 42 in front of the Ford. This resulted in the Ford striking the Hyundai.

Despite the fact that she was properly restrained, Donna Patterson sustained fatal injuries. Alfred Patterson and the driver of the Ford were also properly restrained, and sustained minor injuries. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

"Motorists should always be cognizant of their surroundings and obey posted traffic control signs. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and obeying all traffic laws can often mean the difference between life and death," troopers stated in a news release.