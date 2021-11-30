Deputies arrest two on drug charges in Prairieville

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies reported two arrests following a disturbance at a Prairieville residence.

According to a release, deputies responded to a call Nov. 26 on Beechwood Subdivision Road in Prairieville. Upon arrival, a witness at the scene advised deputies that a male subject had assaulted multiple people at the residence with a firearm. No injuries were reported, and the subject fled from the scene prior to deputies’ arrival.

Authorities were able to identify Phillip Mayers, 30, as the suspect. Mayers was found at his home, next door to where the assault occurred.

Deputies executed a search warrant on Mayer’s residence and located the firearm used in the assault. Deputies also found and seized 26 grams of heroin, 324 grams of crystal methamphetamine, more than 30 clonazepam prescription pills, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Mayers was arrested and charged with two-counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with the intent distribute Methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute heroin, possession with the intent to distribute schedule IV CDS, possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple battery, and disturbing the peace.

Deputies also arrested Destiny Weaver, 23, of Prairieville who was inside Mayers’ home. She was charged with possession of heroin, possession of schedule IV CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville. At the time of the release, both were awaiting arraignment.