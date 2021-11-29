Gonzales mailbox open for letters to Santa Claus

Santa Claus' Mailbox on Purpera Road in Gonzales is back this year.

The big guy from the North Pole picks up the letters from the box at 1732 S. Purpera every night and replies to each and every one, Sheree Taillon said.

In its third year in Gonzales, the mailbox has grown in popularity every Christmas season. The first year brought 140 letters, while the second year totaled 713.

"We feel like this year will be epic," Taillon said.

She added that parents assisting children with letters must include a return address so Santa will be able to respond. If there is no return address, there is no way for the jolly fellow to write back.

"Each letter is personalized and given special care and love when crafted," she said.

The mailbox returned to the Gonzales neighborhood off of Airline Highway over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. It will remain open for letters until the evening of Dec. 22.

Updates on Facebook can be found at Santa's Mailbox on Purpera.

"I often get asked why I do the mailbox," Taillon said. "The mailbox brings me pure Christmas magic with each letter I receive and respond to. This isn't something easy to find. Most gifts and gatherings fall short, but each night checking the mailbox is pure magic."