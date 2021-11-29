Ascension Parish's COVID cases fall 10%; Louisiana cases plummet 42.2%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

Louisiana reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,721 new cases. That's down 42.2% from the previous week's tally of 2,976 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Louisiana ranked 49th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 24.9% from the week before, with 490,656 cases reported. With 1.4% of the country's population, Louisiana had 0.35% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, three states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Thanksgiving significantly disrupted who got tested, how many people got tested, what labs operated and what government agencies reported on time. Some governments reported only three days of data for the last week; some reported none. Before Thanksgiving, several dozen dozen states were reported rising case counts; in the week ending Sunday, only several states reported rising cases. The United States had been reporting nearly 700,000 new cases per week; in the week ending Sunday, that number was less than 500,000. With the week of Thanksgiving so artificially low, week-to-week comparisons will be skewed. Conversely, next week will appear artificially high and the rate of change in cases and deaths will be skewed the other way. These numbers are unreliable even as they're accurate to what states reported.

Ascension Parish reported 54 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 60 cases and three deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 22,028 cases and 247 deaths.

Across Louisiana, cases fell in 56 parishes, with the best declines in Caddo Parish, with 70 cases from 210 a week earlier; in East Baton Rouge Parish, with 120 cases from 217; and in Jefferson Parish, with 97 cases from 187.

Louisiana ranked 46th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 54.8% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 68.8%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Thursday, Louisiana reported administering another 102,149 vaccine doses, including 25,530 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 64,286 vaccine doses, including 11,803 first doses. In all, Louisiana reported it has administered 5,081,041 total doses.

Within Louisiana, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in West Carroll Parish with 222 cases per 100,000 per week; Washington Parish with 134; and Union Parish with 127. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Ouachita Parish, with 127 cases; East Baton Rouge Parish, with 120 cases; and Orleans Parish, with 108. Weekly case counts rose in four parishes from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Bienville, Morehouse and Cameron parishes.

In Louisiana, 28 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 64 people were reported dead.

A total of 769,051 people in Louisiana have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 14,777 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 48,229,210 people have tested positive and 776,639 people have died.

Louisiana's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Nov. 28.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 302

The week before that: 265

Four weeks ago: 289

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 76,702

The week before that: 75,061

Four weeks ago: 69,423

Hospitals in 25 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 25 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 27 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.