Ascension Parish Schools announce students of the year
Ascension Parish Public Schools announced the 2021-22 Students of the Year for fifth, eighth, and twelfth grades.
The students will be recognized before the Ascension Parish School Board meeting on Dec. 7, and the district winners will be named at that time.
"Our mission, vision, and purpose are anchored in student success. Our students make great efforts each day to grow academically, develop talents through participation in various in-school and out-of-school activities, and make a positive contribution to their school and their community by volunteering in various service activities. It is always exciting when we can gather with our students’ families and community to celebrate their successes and outstanding contributions," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander in a statement.
"Being named Student of the Year is certainly among the most significant accomplishments our students can achieve," said Alexander. "We look forward to honoring these incredible students individually. They are among the best of the best and deserve this moment in the spotlight!"
FIFTH GRADE STUDENTS OF THE YEAR
Mary Susan Cedotal, Bluff Ridge Primary School
Cooper Waguespack, Bullion Primary School
Santiago Banda, Central Primary School
Carleigh Allen, Duplessis Primary School
Leyla Oubre, Dutchtown Primary School
Kaylyn Descaya Levert, Galvez Primary School
Cameron Deshay Mumphery, Gonzales Primary School
Samuel Tyrone Darville, G.W. Carver Primary School
Carlee Smith, Lake Elementary School
Jiselle Fierro, Lakeside Primary School
Taliyah Buggage, Lowery Elementary School
Kate Lyons, Oak Grove Primary School
Brielle Taylor Poche', Pecan Grove Primary School
Blake Lee Hebert, Prairieville Primary School
Noah Lathan Williams, Sorrento Primary School
Sophia Marie Guilbault, Spanish Lake Primary School
Alex Roques, St. Amant Primary School
Lena Cate Fourroux, Sugar Mill Primary School
EIGHTH GRADE STUDENTS OF THE YEAR
Raegan Garnier, Bluff Middle School
Molly Kilgore, Central Middle School
Clarke Richardson, Dutchtown Middle School
Rylie Causey, Galvez Middle School
Logan McQuarn, Gonzales Middle School
Brookelyn LeBlanc, Lake Elementary School
Ray'shawn Dunham, Lowery Middle School
Nathan Henderson, Prairieville Middle School
Addey Ohmer, St. Amant Middle School
TWELFTH GRADE STUDENTS OF THE YEAR
Donalynn Alayshia Daniels, Donaldsonville High School
Matthew Lass, Dutchtown High School
Caris Green, East Ascension High School
Mya Chrisie Bascom, St. Amant High School
In order to be considered for the Student of the Year process, students must maintain a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0. The school-level coordinator submits all students in fifth, eighth, and twelfth grades who meet the initial criteria. Teachers are asked to vote for students on the list based on the child's academics, behavior, and leadership qualities. The school-level coordinator chooses the students with the top votes to enter the school-level competition. A small committee of school staff and stakeholders is assembled to score students based on test scores, grades, an essay, a portfolio, and an interview. The student with the highest committee score is named the school's Student of the Year.
Those students are now eligible to compete at the district level. The students have to submit a biographical sketch, writing sample, portfolio of their accomplishments, and be interviewed by members of the Ascension Parish community who volunteer as judges. District level primary, middle, and high school winners will be named before the school board meeting on Dec. 7, 2021. The district winners will be entered in the regional competition, which will occur in February. Winners from the state's regional competition will be named in March.
Individual photo banners for Students of the Year are available to view and download at https://www.apsb.org/index.cfm/gallery/category/4. To learn more about Ascension Public Schools, visit www.apsb.org.