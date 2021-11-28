Johnson, Landry vie for Justice of Peace in runoff; parishwide proposition on ballot

Staff Report

Republican candidates Kim Landry and Lynelle Johnson are in the Dec. 11 runoff for Justice of the Peace 3rd Justice Court.

Johnson of St. Amant and Landry of Prairieville previously held off J. Russell-Roddy of Prairieville.

In the Nov. 13 election, Johnson led with 1,575 votes. Landry finished second with 1,284. Russell-Roddy, who registered as no party, finished with 377.

Unofficial turnout was 10.4 percent.

Landry was a previous candidate for judge. Johnson previously ran for the justice of the peace position.

The candidates are vying for the position formerly held by John Hebert.

Parishwide proposition - 2.0 mills renewal

Also on the ballot is the parishwide proposition to renew the special ad valorem tax of 2.0 mills property tax for Ascension Parish.

An estimated $3 million is expected to be collected from the tax per year.

The tax will be used to provide funds to the parish to be used to maintain the Ascension Parish Public Health Center, including buildings, maintenance expenses, and other related expenses.