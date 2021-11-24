Three fatalities reported in Airline Highway crash

Staff Report

A fatal crash occurred around 5 p.m. Nov. 24 on Airline Highway south of Interstate 10 near the St. James Parish and Ascension Parish line.

Louisiana State Police reported three people died in the crash. One of the fatalities was an infant.

The crash involved three vehicles. One vehicle reportedly caught on fire.

In a preliminary investigation, troopers found one of the vehicles was traveling northbound when it was struck by another vehicle. After being hit by the second vehicle, the first was struck again by a third vehicle.

As of 6:45 p.m., St. James Parish Sheriff's Office reported U.S. 61 (Airline Highway) northbound as open. Southbound remained closed.

This is a developing story.