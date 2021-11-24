SJP/STA Festival of Friends Mini Pot Jambalaya Contest Winners

Staff Report

The St. John Primary/St. Theresa Middle held its annual Festival of Friends Oct. 16 and 17. The mini-pot competition is a great way to kick off the Saturday of the fair. What else says Ascension tradition more than the smell of what our city is known for… jambalaya?

The competition is split up into two categories: Pre-K through third grades and fourth through eighth grades. An Alumni division is open to graduates from St. Theresa Middle. In this family event, the “Warrior Chefs” test out their cooking skills and spend quality time with their friends and families.

This year’s winners are:

Pre-K-Third Grades

First place- Collin Frederic

Second place- Kohen Simoneaux

Third place- Austin Elisar

Fourth-Eighth grades