Suspect sought in theft of cigarette cartons at Prairieville store

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for a suspect who went into the Family Dollar store on Hwy. 933 in Prairieville and stole more than $1,000 in cartons of cigarettes.

The incident occurred on Nov. 19, at around 7 p.m. He left the scene in a white Mercedes Benz with the licensed plate covered.

Anyone with information regarding this theft, can contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Property Crimes Unit at (225) 621-8330 or (225)-621-8331, or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device. You can also contact Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867. You will remain anonymous.