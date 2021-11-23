Attorney General opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students

Staff Report

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has voiced opposition to a proposal from the Louisiana Department of Health to require COVID-19 vaccination for some students.

The mandate, which has not gone into effect yet, would apply to students who are in fully-approved age groups as determined by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Currently, that includes students ages 16 and older.

If the FDA grants approval for younger children, the vaccine requirement would expand to children in lower grades.

In a news release, Landry called the proposed rule an "attempt to interfere with the healthcare choices of parents and their children."

In a video released via his social media accounts, he said that he has sent a letter to LDH pointing out what he sees as "fatal flaws" in the rule.

He also said he wrote to the legislature with suggestions on how to curtail the "latest overreach and abuse by the governor."

Landry has been at odds with Gov. John Bel Edwards, who has voiced support for the proposed mandate.

Other officials have spoken out against the mandate, including House Speaker Clay Schexnayder.

The Gonzales Republican reportedly texted lawmakers saying, "This is a line in the sand that will not be crossed."

The state Health and Welfare Committee is expected to review the proposal next month.