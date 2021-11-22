Prairieville woman sentenced to 10 years in crash that killed 5-year-old girl

Staff Report

A Prairieville woman pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide in the 2018 crash that claimed the life of 5-year-old Addisyn Teekell.

Angela Gaudet, 35, was intoxicated at the time of the crash and received a 10-year prison sentence through a plea deal.

Her father, Ben, shared a video of the crash on Facebook in the hopes of showing the true cost of drunk driving.

"I'll never get my daughter back, her sister no longer has her best friend, lives are forever devastated," Ben Teekell stated in the post. "I'm grateful for the five years God gifted her to us. Don't drink and drive."

The crash happened April 6, 2018 on Hwy. 621 west of Hwy. 431 in Ascension Parish.

Initially, Louisiana State Police troopers were told Joey Gaudet of Gonzales was driving the GMC Yukon when an attempt to turn left resulted in a head-on collision with Teekell's GMC Terrain.

Troopers gathered evidence and later determined Angela Gaudet was driving the Yukon.

Both Angela and Joey Gaudet were arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville.

Joey Gaudet pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and injuring public records in December 2019. He was sentenced to five years in state prison for each count to run concurrently.

Angela Gaudet's sentence includes three years to be served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension. She will be required to undergo substance abuse treatment.