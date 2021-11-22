Gonzales Christmas tree lighting ceremony set for Dec. 7

Staff Report

The City of Gonzales will hold the annual Christmas tree-lighting ceremony Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.

According to city officials, Santa and his elves will be in attendance in front of Gonzales City Hall.

Mayor Barney Arceneaux, the City Council, and City Hall staff invite residents to join them for the ceremony.

Santa and his elves will be under the new 50-foot Christmas tree for pictures and will have a few gifts for the little ones.

For safety reasons, all tree-lighting festivities will be held outside, in front of City Hall.