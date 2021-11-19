Ascension Parish actress attends premiere of Hallmark Christmas movie

Ascension Parish student Claire Taranto went to Natchez, Miss. for the Nov. 14 premiere of the Hallmark Christmas movie "Every Time A Bell Rings."

She was a member of the movie's cast, which included Erin Cahill, Wes Brown, and Brittany Ishibashi. Maclain Nelson was the director.

The movie follows three estranged sisters who fulfill their father's last wish - a Christmas scavenger hunt to find a prized family heirloom.

Claire's mom, Shirley Taranto, said the premiere event was a fun experience. The weather for the premiere was gorgeous, and the movie began after a beautiful sunset.

She said the event was held on a huge open field along the bluff in Natchez and an estimated 3,500 people attended. It had a fair atmosphere as food and arts and crafts vendors joined in the fun.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves was among the special guests as the city "rolled out the red carpet" for the cast and crew, Taranto said.

"She was able to reunite with the girls she bonded with while working on the movie. That was one of the highlights of the event, getting to enjoy the premiere with the people she worked with on the set," Shirley Taranto said.

According to an article in the Natchez Democrat newspaper, Evergreen Productions was so pleased with the support from the community, another movie project has been planned for Natchez in December.

Claire's mom said she would be interested in participating in future productions.

"If it's the same circumstances, it would be a dream," Shirley Taranto said. "It was a great experience. She would jump at the chance."