Tanger Outlets Gonzales to host Christmas tree lighting event

Staff Report

Tanger Outlets in Gonzales will host a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Nov. 27 from 2 to 5 p.m.

The mall, located off the Hwy. 30 exit of Interstate 10, will celebrate the lighting of its new 36-foot tree.

The event will include food trucks, holiday music, face painting, a mirror photo booth, treats, and more. A special guest from the North Pole will make an appearance.

Participants can win a $100 Tanger Gift Card by taking a photo/selfie in front of the new tree or the gift display by following and tagging @tangeroutletsgonzales and tagging two friends.