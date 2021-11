Staff Report

Gonzales Police Department detectives are looking for information on suspects accused of stealing $753 from the Ulta Beauty store in Gonzales.

According to a GPD post, the incident happened on Oct. 25 at the business located at 115 S. Airline Hwy., Gonzales.

Anyone with information on the identities of the suspects can contact Det. Burchell with the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9536.