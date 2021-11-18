Gonzales man arrested as fugitive from Assumption Parish

Staff Report

Assumption Parish authorities arrested a Gonzales man on felony charges arising from an incident in May.

According to a release from Sheriff Leland Falcon, 37-year-old Donovan Paul Mabile of Chase Street, Gonzales, was booked on possession of heroin and violation of probation and parole charges.

On May 15, deputies received a complaint of a suspicious person at a Belle Rose retail business. Deputies reportedly spotted a suspicious person traveling south on Hwy. 1.

The suspect vehicle stopped on a cane field road and the driver appeared to be fumbling around the truck area, according to the release.

Deputies said the suspect appeared to be "somewhat confused and unsure of himself."

In the interest of safety, a deputy conducted a pat down search and located items said to be used for narcotics activity.

Deputies reportedly received the suspect's consent to search the vehicle, and located suspected heroin.

Deputies released the suspect pending a crime lab analysis. The report was positive for heroin, and a warrant was obtained for Mabile but he evaded deputies.

On Nov. 17, the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force, along with investigators from the District Attorney’s Office, and Assumption Parish deputies captured Mabile in the Gonzales area.

Mabile was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail as a fugitive from Assumption Parish. He was then transported and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

At the time of the release, he remained incarcerated pending bond proceedings.