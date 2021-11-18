DOTD: Sunshine Bridge ramp closures set for Nov. 23-24

Staff Report

Intermittent closures will begin on the Sunshine Bridge ramps throughout Nov. 23 and Nov. 24, weather permitting.

According to a release from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the state project will cover nearly nine miles along Hwy. 70 where Ascension and St. James parishes meet.

The type of work is grading, milling asphalt concrete, pavement patching, class II base course, asphalt concrete pavement, and related work.

The closures will be intermittent beginning with the westbound on ramp, and the eastbound exit ramp to follow.

The contractor will close the westbound on ramp on Nov. 23 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The following day, the eastbound exit ramp will be closed on Nov. 24 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This closure will allow the contractor to begin milling the ramps in preparation for paving operation.

No vehicles will be allowed through the construction zone during these ramp closures.