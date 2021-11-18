Ascension Parish deputies seek suspects accused of stealing meat
Staff Report
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for two suspects accused of stealing some eight packs of meat from the Rouses store on Airline Highway.
APSO shared a video of the suspects who are seen leaving the scene in a gray Mazda 6 sedan.
Anyone with information regarding this theft, can contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Property Crimes Unit at (225) 621-8330 or (225)-621-8331, or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device. You can also contact Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867. Tips can be anonymous.