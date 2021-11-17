Staff Report

The Louisiana Department of Health recommends COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all fully-vaccinated adults ages 18 and older.

LDH released guidelines on who is eligible for booster shots:

Anyone 18 and older who completed their two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series 6 or more months ago

Anyone 18 and older who received their one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine two or more months ago

Eligible individuals can choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose.

Those who have questions about whether a COVID-19 vaccine booster is right for them are encouraged to speak with a medical professional

. For additional help, individuals can call Louisiana’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 1-855-453-0774, call 211 or go to covidvaccine.la.gov