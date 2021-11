Staff Report

The Gonzales Police Department released surveillance images of individuals suspected of taking more than $1,500 in unpaid merchandise from the Nike Factory Store located in the Tanger Outlet in Gonzales.

According to Gonzales Police, the incident occurred at the mall on Oct. 31.

More photos are available at GPD's Facebook page.

Anyone with information on the suspects can contact Det. Burchell at 225-647-9536.